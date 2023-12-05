If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Tippah County, Mississippi today, we've got the information here.

Tippah County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Point Television at Ripley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Ripley, MS

Ripley, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Grove High School at Jumpertown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Booneville, MS

Booneville, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Falkner High School at HW Byers High School