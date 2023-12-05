The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-8) are big, 30.5-point underdogs as they look to break an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Liberty Flames (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Liberty Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 128.5.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Liberty Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Liberty Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Liberty -30.5 128.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Delta Devils Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi Valley State has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 128.5 points.

Mississippi Valley State's average game total this season has been 135.1, 6.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Mississippi Valley State's ATS record is 3-5-0 this year.

Liberty's .833 ATS win percentage (5-1-0 ATS Record) is higher than Mississippi Valley State's .375 mark (3-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Liberty Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 6 100% 80 131 65.5 149.6 137.3 Mississippi Valley State 5 62.5% 51 131 84.1 149.6 139.1

Additional Mississippi Valley State Insights & Trends

The Delta Devils score an average of 51 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 65.5 the Flames allow.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Liberty Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 5-1-0 0-0 4-2-0 Mississippi Valley State 3-5-0 2-1 2-6-0

Mississippi Valley State vs. Liberty Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Liberty Mississippi Valley State 19-1 Home Record 4-6 6-7 Away Record 1-19 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

