Mississippi Valley State vs. Liberty December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Liberty Flames (5-0) will face the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Liberty Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch
- Kyle Rode: 17.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zach Cleveland: 10.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kaden Metheny: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brody Peebles: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Colin Porter: 9.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Liberty Players to Watch
Mississippi Valley State vs. Liberty Stat Comparison
|Liberty Rank
|Liberty AVG
|Mississippi Valley State AVG
|Mississippi Valley State Rank
|54th
|83.2
|Points Scored
|49.4
|363rd
|33rd
|60.6
|Points Allowed
|88.4
|355th
|145th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|25.0
|356th
|257th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|219th
|5th
|11.6
|3pt Made
|2.8
|361st
|58th
|16.6
|Assists
|6.2
|362nd
|54th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|13.4
|265th
