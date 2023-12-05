Tuesday's contest between the Liberty Flames (6-2) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-8) at Liberty Arena has a projected final score of 85-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Liberty, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Liberty Arena

Mississippi Valley State vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 85, Mississippi Valley State 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi Valley State vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-29.1)

Liberty (-29.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.3

Liberty has a 5-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Mississippi Valley State, who is 3-5-0 ATS. The Flames are 4-2-0 and the Delta Devils are 2-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils have a -265 scoring differential, falling short by 33.1 points per game. They're putting up 51.0 points per game, 363rd in college basketball, and are giving up 84.1 per contest to rank 352nd in college basketball.

Mississippi Valley State loses the rebound battle by 13.4 boards on average. It records 24.5 rebounds per game, 361st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 37.9.

Mississippi Valley State hits 3.4 three-pointers per game (360th in college basketball) at a 28.7% rate (319th in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 per outing its opponents make, shooting 34.3% from deep.

Mississippi Valley State has come up short in the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 14.5 (333rd in college basketball) while forcing 11.0 (269th in college basketball).

