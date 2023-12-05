Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Jackson County, Mississippi, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pearl River Central High School at East Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Moss Point, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry Central High School at Vancleave High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Vancleave, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greene County High School at St. Martin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Ocean Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
