If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Jackson County, Mississippi, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Jackson County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pearl River Central High School at East Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Moss Point, MS

Moss Point, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Perry Central High School at Vancleave High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Vancleave, MS

Vancleave, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Greene County High School at St. Martin High School