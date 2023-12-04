How to Watch the Stars vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Having dropped four straight, the Tampa Bay Lightning welcome in the Dallas Stars on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
You can watch the Lightning-Stars matchup on BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs Lightning Additional Info
Stars vs. Lightning Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|Lightning
|8-1 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 61 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking seventh in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 78 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 42 goals over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|22
|11
|13
|24
|18
|8
|50.3%
|Jason Robertson
|22
|8
|14
|22
|16
|15
|-
|Roope Hintz
|21
|8
|12
|20
|5
|6
|52.5%
|Tyler Seguin
|22
|8
|9
|17
|8
|6
|54.7%
|Jamie Benn
|22
|5
|12
|17
|4
|16
|57.2%
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning allow 3.7 goals per game (93 in total), 31st in the league.
- The Lightning are fourth in the league in scoring (83 goals, 3.3 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Lightning are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Lightning have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 30 goals over that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|24
|15
|25
|40
|29
|16
|0%
|Brayden Point
|25
|12
|18
|30
|10
|7
|44.8%
|Victor Hedman
|25
|5
|20
|25
|17
|5
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|23
|10
|14
|24
|9
|3
|50.6%
|Brandon Hagel
|25
|10
|13
|23
|13
|7
|50%
