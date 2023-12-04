Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Perry County, Mississippi today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Perry County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richton High School at Greene County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Leakesville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
