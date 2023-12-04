Brandon Ingram and Domantas Sabonis are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings meet at Golden 1 Center on Monday (with opening tip at 10:00 PM ET).

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO

TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Sacramento, California

Venue: Golden 1 Center

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +148)

Monday's over/under for Ingram is 22.5 points, 0.9 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Ingram's assist average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Monday's prop bet (5.5).

Ingram has connected on 1.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -141)

Zion Williamson's 23.5 points per game average is the same as Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (5.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (5.5).

Williamson has averaged 4.9 assists per game this year, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Monday (4.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -115)

Monday's over/under for Jonas Valanciunas is 12.5. That's 1.5 less than his season average.

He pulls down nine rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: +100) 11.5 (Over: -132) 6.5 (Over: -147)

Sabonis has averaged 18.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points higher than Monday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (11.5).

Sabonis' season-long assist average -- 6.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -141)

De'Aaron Fox is putting up 30.3 points per game, 2.8 higher than Monday's prop total.

He has collected 4.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Fox's assists average -- 6.6 -- is 0.1 higher than Monday's prop bet (6.5).

He has connected on 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

