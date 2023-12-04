Pelicans vs. Kings Injury Report Today - December 4
Ahead of a game against the Sacramento Kings (11-7), the New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4 at Golden 1 Center.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Pelicans head into this matchup after a 124-118 loss to the Bulls on Saturday. Zion Williamson put up 27 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Pelicans.
Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Matt Ryan
|SF
|Questionable
|Calf
|9.3
|2.3
|1.1
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Questionable
|Rib
|3.5
|4.1
|0.7
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: Alex Len: Out (Ankle), Davion Mitchell: Out (Illness)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-4.5
|233.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.