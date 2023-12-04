Jamie Benn will be among those in action Monday when his Dallas Stars play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. If you'd like to wager on Benn's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jamie Benn vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

In five of 22 games this year, Benn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Benn has a point in 11 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points six times.

In nine of 22 games this season, Benn has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Benn's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Benn has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Benn Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 93 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 22 Games 3 17 Points 4 5 Goals 2 12 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.