Will Esa Lindell Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 4?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Esa Lindell a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Esa Lindell score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindell stats and insights
- Lindell has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (one shot).
- Lindell has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 3.6% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Lindell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|23:38
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:13
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:10
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|20:24
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|23:53
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|W 3-2
Stars vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
