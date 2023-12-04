You can find player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and other players on the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers ahead of their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -185)

Tatum's 27.4 points per game average is 3.1 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.8 fewer rebounds per game (8.7) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (9.5).

Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 21.8 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 2.7 less than his over/under on Monday (24.5).

He grabs 4.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.

Brown averages 3.4 assists, 0.9 more than Monday's prop bet (2.5).

He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

Jrue Holiday Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: -149)

The 14.5-point prop total for Jrue Holiday on Monday is 2.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 12.4.

His rebounding average of 7.2 is lower than his over/under on Monday (6.5).

Holiday averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Monday's over/under.

Holiday has knocked down 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -120) 10.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -141)

Haliburton is averaging 27 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 less than Monday's over/under.

He has grabbed 3.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Haliburton averages 11.8 assists, 1.3 more than his over/under for Monday.

Haliburton's 3.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +140) 1.5 (Over: +124)

The 16.5-point total set for Myles Turner on Monday is 0.1 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).

Turner has averaged 1.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (1.5).

Turner has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

