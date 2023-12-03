One of the best pass-catchers in football will be on display when Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Before placing a player prop bet, check out the player props for the best contributors in this outing between the Lions and the Saints.

Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds

Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +600

Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

David Montgomery Touchdown Odds

Montgomery Odds to Score First TD: +500

Montgomery Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200

More Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Taysom Hill - 23.5 (-113) - Alvin Kamara - 50.5 (-113) - Derek Carr 228.5 (-113) - -

More Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jahmyr Gibbs - 46.5 (-113) 26.5 (-113) Jared Goff 256.5 (-113) - - Sam LaPorta - - 38.5 (-113) David Montgomery - 63.5 (-113) 5.5 (-113) Kalif Raymond - - 18.5 (-113) Josh Reynolds - - 19.5 (-113) Amon-Ra St. Brown - - 86.5 (-113) Jameson Williams - - 27.5 (-113)

