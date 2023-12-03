Mississippi State vs. Chattanooga December 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Mississippi State vs. Chattanooga Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Raven Thompson: 16.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jada Guinn: 16.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Addie Porter: 5.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Karsen Murphy: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Chattanooga Players to Watch
