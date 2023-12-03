The Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Mississippi State vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

Sunday, December 3 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Mississippi State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Raven Thompson: 16.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Jada Guinn: 16.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Addie Porter: 5.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Karsen Murphy: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chattanooga Players to Watch

Thompson: 16.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Guinn: 16.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Porter: 5.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Murphy: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Olafsdottir: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.