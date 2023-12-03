Sunday's game that pits the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) versus the Southern Jaguars (1-6) at Humphrey Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-62 in favor of Mississippi State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 3.

The matchup has no line set.

Mississippi State vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Mississippi State vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 83, Southern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi State vs. Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-21.0)

Mississippi State (-21.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

Mississippi State has a 5-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Southern, who is 1-6-0 ATS. The Bulldogs have hit the over in two games, while Jaguars games have gone over three times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game with a +92 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.4 points per game (214th in college basketball) and give up 60.3 per contest (13th in college basketball).

The 39.1 rebounds per game Mississippi State averages rank 20th in the nation, and are 7.8 more than the 31.3 its opponents record per outing.

Mississippi State makes 2.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.9 (139th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6.

The Bulldogs' 92 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 237th in college basketball, and the 75.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 10th in college basketball.

Mississippi State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 12.7 per game (231st in college basketball) and force 12.1 (187th in college basketball play).

