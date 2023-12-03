Will Chris Olave Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chris Olave was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints have a game against the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Check out Olave's stats on this page.
In terms of season stats, Olave has been targeted 103 times and has 63 catches for 771 yards (12.2 per reception) and three TDs.
Chris Olave Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Saints this week:
- Jimmy Graham (LP/rest): 1 Rec; 8 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Rashid Shaheed (DNP/thigh): 33 Rec; 534 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Saints vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Olave 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|103
|63
|771
|249
|3
|12.2
Olave Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|10
|8
|112
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|11
|6
|86
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|11
|8
|104
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|6
|1
|4
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|5
|2
|12
|1
|Week 6
|@Texans
|10
|7
|96
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|15
|7
|57
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|9
|5
|46
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|8
|6
|46
|1
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|9
|6
|94
|1
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|9
|7
|114
|0
