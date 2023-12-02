Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Winston County This Week
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Winston County, Mississippi is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Winston County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Columbia High School at Louisville High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Oxford , MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
