Best Bets & Odds for the Tulane vs. SMU Game – Saturday, December 2
The AAC Championship will be decided by a matchup between the No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (11-1) and the No. 25 SMU Mustangs (10-2). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.
When and Where is Tulane vs. SMU?
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: SMU 28, Tulane 24
- Tulane has been favored on the moneyline a total of 10 times this season, and they've won all of those games.
- The Green Wave have played in 10 games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter and won them all.
- SMU has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- This season, the Mustangs have been at least a +130 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Green Wave have an implied win probability of 61.5%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
SMU (+3)
- Tulane has played 11 games, posting five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Green Wave have an against the spread record of 5-5 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Against the spread, SMU is 6-5-0 this year.
- The Mustangs have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (46.5)
- Tulane and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points six times this season.
- There have been nine SMU games that have ended with a combined score higher than 46.5 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 69.7 points per game, 23.2 points more than the over/under of 46.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Tulane
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.6
|56.9
|49.7
|Implied Total AVG
|33.2
|35.8
|30
|ATS Record
|5-6-0
|2-4-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-9-0
|1-5-0
|1-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|10-0
|5-0
|5-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
SMU
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58.7
|57.3
|59.9
|Implied Total AVG
|38
|39.4
|36.8
|ATS Record
|6-5-0
|4-1-0
|2-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-6-1
|2-3-0
|2-3-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-0
|5-0
|4-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
