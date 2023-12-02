Stars vs. Lightning Injury Report Today - December 2
As they get ready to square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-9-5) on Saturday, December 2 at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 2:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (13-5-3) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Stars vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Stars Season Insights
- Dallas' 70 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.
- Its +10 goal differential is the 10th-best in the league.
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning are second in the league in scoring (82 goals, 3.4 per game).
- Tampa Bay's total of 85 goals given up (3.5 per game) ranks 31st in the NHL.
- They have the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.
Stars vs. Lightning Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-155)
|Lightning (+125)
|6
