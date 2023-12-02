The New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) square off against the Chicago Bulls (6-14) on December 2, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Bulls Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

This season, the Pelicans have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Bulls' opponents have made.

New Orleans is 7-5 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 27th.

The 113.8 points per game the Pelicans put up are only 0.9 more points than the Bulls give up (112.9).

New Orleans has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 112.9 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Pelicans are putting up nine more points per game (117.4) than they are in away games (108.4).

In home games, New Orleans is allowing 1.3 more points per game (113.2) than on the road (111.9).

The Pelicans are averaging 11.3 threes per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 0.4% points better than they're averaging in road games (10.5 threes per game, 35.1% three-point percentage).

Pelicans Injuries