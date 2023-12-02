On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (5-9) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSNO

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum provides 18.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are getting 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Zion Williamson this season.

The Pelicans are receiving 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Herbert Jones this season.

Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He is making 50.0% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per game.

The Pelicans are getting 4.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Dyson Daniels this season.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan averages 23.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor.

Nikola Vucevic puts up 14.5 points, 2.3 assists and 10.5 boards per game.

Zach LaVine averages 24.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.5 boards per game.

Alex Caruso puts up 7.3 points, 6.0 boards and 3.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.8 blocks.

Coby White averages 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 30.8% from the floor and 25.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pelicans vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Bulls Pelicans 107.2 Points Avg. 112.1 110.5 Points Allowed Avg. 115.6 44.0% Field Goal % 46.8% 34.4% Three Point % 36.4%

