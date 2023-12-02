The Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the Memphis Tigers (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Ole Miss matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-1.5) 141.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Memphis (-1.5) 141.5 -125 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Betting Trends

  • Ole Miss has covered just once in six matchups with a spread this season.
  • Memphis has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, two of the Tigers games have hit the over.

Ole Miss Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • While our computer ranking places Ole Miss 120th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 35th.
  • Ole Miss' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

