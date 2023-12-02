The Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Memphis Tigers (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Ole Miss has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 238th.

The Rebels average only 0.2 more points per game (72.2) than the Tigers give up (72).

Ole Miss is 2-0 when it scores more than 72 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Ole Miss scored 69.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.8.

At home, the Rebels allowed 67.5 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 73.8.

Beyond the arc, Ole Miss sunk fewer triples on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.1%) than at home (30.8%) too.

