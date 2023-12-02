The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-7) are heavy underdogs (+28.5) as they attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the North Texas Mean Green (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 120.5 points.

Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Texas -28.5 120.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Delta Devils Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi Valley State has played six games this season that have gone over 120.5 combined points scored.

Mississippi Valley State's games this year have had a 136.3-point total on average, 15.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Mississippi Valley State has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

North Texas' .600 ATS win percentage (3-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than Mississippi Valley State's .429 mark (3-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 120.5 % of Games Over 120.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Texas 3 60% 69.3 120.7 58.2 143.1 128.3 Mississippi Valley State 6 85.7% 51.4 120.7 84.9 143.1 141.8

Additional Mississippi Valley State Insights & Trends

The Delta Devils score 6.8 fewer points per game (51.4) than the Mean Green allow (58.2).

Mississippi Valley State has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 0-2 overall record in games it scores more than 58.2 points.

Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 28.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Texas 3-2-0 0-0 3-2-0 Mississippi Valley State 3-4-0 2-2 1-6-0

Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Texas Mississippi Valley State 14-2 Home Record 4-6 10-3 Away Record 1-19 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

