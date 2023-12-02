The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-7) will attempt to halt a seven-game losing streak when visiting the North Texas Mean Green (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Texas vs. Mississippi Valley State matchup in this article.

Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Mississippi Valley State Moneyline BetMGM North Texas (-28.5) 120.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Texas (-28.5) 120.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas Betting Trends

Mississippi Valley State has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Delta Devils have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 28.5-point underdogs.

North Texas has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mean Green and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.

