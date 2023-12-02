The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-7) will attempt to halt a seven-game losing skid when visiting the North Texas Mean Green (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

  • The Delta Devils have shot at a 35.3% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points fewer than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Mean Green have averaged.
  • The Mean Green are the rebounding team in the country, the Delta Devils rank 324th.
  • The Delta Devils' 51.4 points per game are 6.8 fewer points than the 58.2 the Mean Green allow.
  • Mississippi Valley State has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 58.2 points.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Mississippi Valley State scored 68 points per game last season, 9.5 more than it averaged on the road (58.5).
  • The Delta Devils gave up 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Mississippi Valley State knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (5 per game) than at home (5.6) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (35.8%) than at home (33.9%).

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Santa Clara L 81-39 Leavey Center
11/24/2023 @ CSU Northridge L 84-48 Matadome
11/26/2023 @ Pacific L 68-65 Alex G. Spanos Center
12/2/2023 @ North Texas - UNT Coliseum
12/5/2023 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena
12/11/2023 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center

