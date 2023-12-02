The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-7) will attempt to halt a seven-game losing skid when visiting the North Texas Mean Green (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mississippi Valley State vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils have shot at a 35.3% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points fewer than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Mean Green have averaged.

The Mean Green are the rebounding team in the country, the Delta Devils rank 324th.

The Delta Devils' 51.4 points per game are 6.8 fewer points than the 58.2 the Mean Green allow.

Mississippi Valley State has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 58.2 points.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Mississippi Valley State scored 68 points per game last season, 9.5 more than it averaged on the road (58.5).

The Delta Devils gave up 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 away.

Beyond the arc, Mississippi Valley State knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (5 per game) than at home (5.6) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (35.8%) than at home (33.9%).

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule