The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (12-0) and No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) will play in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Michigan has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (13th-best with 37.6 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 10.3 points allowed per game) this year. Iowa ranks worst in total yards per game on offense (247.3), but at least it has been dominating on defense, ranking seventh-best in total yards allowed per contest (279.3).

Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Michigan vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Michigan Iowa 394.5 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.3 (133rd) 246.8 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.3 (7th) 169.8 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.9 (105th) 224.8 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.4 (130th) 7 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (55th) 21 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (83rd)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has 2,483 pass yards for Michigan, completing 74.3% of his passes and recording 19 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 181 rushing yards (15.1 ypg) on 51 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has racked up 976 yards on 202 carries while finding paydirt 22 times.

Donovan Edwards has racked up 354 yards on 105 attempts, scoring three times. He's caught 26 passes for 230 yards (19.2 per game), as well.

Roman Wilson's team-high 648 yards as a receiver have come on 40 receptions (out of 54 targets) with 11 touchdowns.

Colston Loveland has caught 37 passes for 550 yards (45.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Cornelius Johnson has a total of 503 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 33 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill leads Iowa with 976 yards on 97-of-201 passing with five touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has rushed for 779 yards on 155 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Kaleb Johnson has compiled 415 yards on 104 carries with three touchdowns.

Erick All's 299 receiving yards (24.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 catches on 37 targets with three touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has caught 26 passes and compiled 227 receiving yards (18.9 per game).

Seth Anderson has racked up 150 reciving yards (12.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

