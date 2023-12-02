The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (12-0) and No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) will square off in the Big Ten Championship Game. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Michigan vs. Iowa? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Michigan vs. Iowa?

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Michigan 28, Iowa 11

Michigan 28, Iowa 11 Michigan has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 11-0.

The Wolverines have played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2500 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Iowa has won two of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Hawkeyes have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1100 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wolverines a 96.2% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Iowa (+21.5)



Iowa (+21.5) Michigan has played 11 games, posting six wins against the spread.

The Wolverines have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 21.5 points or more (in six chances).

In 11 games played Iowa has recorded five wins against the spread.

Parlay your bets together on the Michigan vs. Iowa matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (35.5)



Over (35.5) A total of 10 of Michigan's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 35.5 points.

In the Iowa's 12 games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 35.5.

Michigan averages 37.6 points per game against Iowa's 18, totaling 20.1 points over the game's over/under of 35.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 51.5 45.6 Implied Total AVG 36.7 41 31.6 ATS Record 6-5-0 2-4-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 3-3-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-0 6-0 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Iowa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 35.4 37.3 33.1 Implied Total AVG 22.6 24.8 20 ATS Record 5-5-1 2-3-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-9-0 2-4-0 0-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 5-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 0-0 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.