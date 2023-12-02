The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kohl Center, airing at 12:30 PM ET on FOX.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX
Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Marquette is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 240th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers rank 246th.
  • The 81.4 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 17.5 more points than the Badgers allow (63.9).
  • When Marquette puts up more than 63.9 points, it is 6-1.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers are shooting 46.4% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 41.3% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Wisconsin has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.3% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers rank 93rd.
  • The Badgers score eight more points per game (73.9) than the Golden Eagles give up to opponents (65.9).
  • When Wisconsin allows fewer than 81.4 points, it is 5-2.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette put up 83.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Golden Eagles surrendered 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than away from home (73.7).
  • When playing at home, Marquette made 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to on the road (34.8%).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Wisconsin scored 0.8 fewer points per game at home (66.5) than away (67.3).
  • At home, the Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71).
  • At home, Wisconsin sunk 8.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than away (32.6%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Virginia W 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 SMU W 69-61 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois W 71-49 Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center
12/5/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/9/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center

