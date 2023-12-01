The New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson included, match up versus the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 124-114 win over the 76ers (his previous game) Williamson posted 33 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Let's break down Williamson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.0 24.9 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 5.7 Assists 4.5 4.9 5.4 PRA -- 34.8 36 PR -- 29.9 30.6



Zion Williamson Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Williamson has made 9.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 17.8% of his team's total makes.

Williamson's opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 106 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average the seventh-most possessions per game with 102.1.

Allowing 124.1 points per game, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Spurs are the 19th-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.6 rebounds per game.

Giving up 28.9 assists per game, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

Zion Williamson vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 34 30 15 8 0 1 2 11/23/2022 27 32 11 1 0 1 2

