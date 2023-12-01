High school football is on the schedule this week in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • Jones County
  • Madison County
  • Clay County
  • Alcorn County

    • Tallahatchie County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Heidelberg High School at Charleston High School

    • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 1
    • Location: Oxford , MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.