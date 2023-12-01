Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pike County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Pike County, Mississippi today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pike County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McComb High School at Wilkinson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Woodville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence County High School at South Pike High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Magnolia, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.