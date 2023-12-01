Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leflore County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Leflore County, Mississippi today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Leflore County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holmes County Central High School at Amanda Elzy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Greenwood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leflore County High School at Greenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Greenwood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
