The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) will try to build on a seven-game winning stretch when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Houston vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Houston Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cougars have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 38.8% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have made.
  • Houston has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 26th.
  • The Cougars average 76.3 points per game, eight more points than the 68.3 the Musketeers give up.
  • Houston has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (35.3%).
  • Xavier has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 35.3% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at sixth.
  • The Musketeers put up an average of 77.1 points per game, 28.1 more points than the 49 the Cougars give up.
  • Xavier has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 76.3 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Houston averaged 77.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.7 more points than it averaged in road games (75.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Cougars gave up 54.4 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 60.9.
  • Houston averaged 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.8, 39.3%).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier scored more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (80.5) last season.
  • The Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 away.
  • At home, Xavier sunk 7.2 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%) too.

Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Utah W 76-66 TD Arena
11/19/2023 Dayton W 69-55 TD Arena
11/24/2023 Montana W 79-44 Fertitta Center
12/1/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
12/6/2023 Rice - Fertitta Center
12/9/2023 Jackson State - Fertitta Center

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant W 100-75 Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland L 78-76 Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware - Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati - Cintas Center

