Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Grenada County, Mississippi this week? We have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • Jones County
  • Clay County
  • Alcorn County
  • Madison County

    • Grenada County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    West Jones High School at Grenada High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
    • Location: Oxford , MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.