The New Orleans Pelicans, CJ McCollum included, face off versus the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 124-114 win over the 76ers (his last game) McCollum put up 20 points, five assists and two steals.

In this article we will look at McCollum's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 17.5 21.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.7 Assists 5.5 5.6 PRA -- 31.7 PR -- 26.1 3PM 2.5 3.1



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 6.9% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 10.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.1 per game.

McCollum's Pelicans average 102.1 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Spurs have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 106 possessions per contest.

Giving up 124.1 points per contest, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Conceding 44.6 rebounds per game, the Spurs are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 28.9 assists per contest, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs have conceded 14.6 makes per game, 28th in the league.

CJ McCollum vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 30 15 8 4 1 0 2 12/22/2022 37 40 8 9 7 2 1 12/2/2022 32 5 4 4 1 0 0

