Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Benton County, Mississippi today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Benton County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jumpertown High School at Ashland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Ashland, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.