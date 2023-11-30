Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Union County, Mississippi, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Union County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hickory Flat Attendance Center at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
