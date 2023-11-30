The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks put up 47.7 more points per game (100.4) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (52.7).

South Carolina has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 52.7 points.

North Carolina is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 100.4 points.

The Tar Heels average 68.6 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 48.8 the Gamecocks allow.

North Carolina has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 48.8 points.

South Carolina has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.

This season the Tar Heels are shooting 40.4% from the field, 13.1% higher than the Gamecocks give up.

The Gamecocks shoot 51.4% from the field, 14.8% higher than the Tar Heels allow.

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

South Carolina Leaders

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Vermont W 54-51 Hertz Arena 11/25/2023 Kansas State L 63-56 Hertz Arena 11/26/2023 FGCU L 65-64 Hertz Arena 11/30/2023 South Carolina - Carmichael Arena 12/6/2023 UNC Greensboro - Carmichael Arena 12/10/2023 UConn - Mohegan Sun Arena

