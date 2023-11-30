The Dallas Stars, Matt Duchene among them, play the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Looking to bet on Duchene's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matt Duchene vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duchene Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Duchene has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 15:52 on the ice per game.

In six of 19 games this season, Duchene has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Duchene has a point in 13 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In 10 of 19 games this season, Duchene has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Duchene has an implied probability of 55.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Duchene has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Duchene Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 19 Games 5 17 Points 5 6 Goals 1 11 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.