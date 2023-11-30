Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lowndes County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Lowndes County, Mississippi today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lowndes County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbus High School at Louisville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Louisville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
