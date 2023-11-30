Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars will meet the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Does a wager on Pavelski interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Joe Pavelski vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:24 per game on the ice, is 0.

Pavelski has a goal in 10 games this year through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Pavelski has a point in 15 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Pavelski has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

Pavelski's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 20 Games 5 20 Points 9 10 Goals 4 10 Assists 5

