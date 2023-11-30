The Alcorn State Braves (0-3) meet the Nicholls Colonels (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Alcorn State vs. Nicholls Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Nicholls Players to Watch

Nakia Cheatham: 8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Destiny Brown: 6.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK Zy'Nyia White: 5.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Akyriale Ford: 6.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

