When the New Orleans Pelicans (9-9) and Philadelphia 76ers (12-5) face off at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, Jonas Valanciunas will be a player to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, NBCS-PH

BSNO, NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans' Last Game

On Monday, in their most recent game, the Pelicans lost to the Jazz 114-112. With 26 points, Zion Williamson was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zion Williamson 26 4 7 1 0 1 Brandon Ingram 25 4 5 0 0 0 Naji Marshall 14 9 3 3 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pelicans vs 76ers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram is putting up 24.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.2 boards per game.

Valanciunas averages 13.1 points, 8.9 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 53.5% from the floor.

Williamson's numbers on the season are 23.4 points, 5.8 boards and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 54.8% from the floor.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 7.9 points, 3.8 assists and 5.1 boards per contest.

Jordan Hawkins puts up 13.4 points, 4.1 boards and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Watch Ingram, Joel Embiid and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 26.2 5.2 5.3 0.6 0.1 1.7 Jonas Valančiūnas 14.3 9.3 3.2 0.5 1.6 0.7 Zion Williamson 19.6 3.9 3.9 0.9 0.4 0.2 Dyson Daniels 8.6 6.0 4.4 1.7 0.2 0.8 Herbert Jones 10.2 3.4 2.8 1.7 1.0 1.2

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.