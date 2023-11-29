The New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) clash with the Philadelphia 76ers (8-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on BSNO and NBCS-PH.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pelicans vs. 76ers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, NBCS-PH

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pelicans Games

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum averages 18.0 points, 3.5 boards and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in league).

Zion Williamson averages 23.5 points, 2.5 assists and 6.0 boards per contest.

Herbert Jones averages 11.5 points, 5.0 boards and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the field and 80.0% from beyond the arc (third in NBA) with 2.0 made treys per game.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Dyson Daniels puts up 4.0 points, 4.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 30.8% from the field.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid delivers 31.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game for the 76ers.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He's sinking 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 56.0% from beyond the arc, with 4.7 treys per contest (third in league).

Tobias Harris is putting up 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He is draining 66.7% of his shots from the floor (ninth in NBA) and 54.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. gives the 76ers 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest while putting up 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

De'Anthony Melton is putting up 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He is making 30.8% of his shots from the floor and 25.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

Pelicans 76ers 111.1 Points Avg. 119.9 115.6 Points Allowed Avg. 112.2 45.9% Field Goal % 48.4% 35.0% Three Point % 36.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.