Wednesday's game at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) going head to head against the Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) at 9:15 PM ET (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-65 victory for Louisville, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Rebels enter this matchup on the heels of a 58-45 victory over Little Rock on Saturday.

The Rebels enter this game after a 58-45 win against Little Rock on Saturday. The Cardinals' most recent contest on Sunday ended in an 81-70 win against Gonzaga. In the victory, Snudda Collins led the Rebels with 11 points. In the Cardinals' win, Kiki Jefferson led the team with 21 points (adding four rebounds and five assists).

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

How to Watch on TV: ESPN U

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 68, Ole Miss 65

Top 25 Predictions

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

On November 20, the Rebels picked up their signature win of the season, a 60-49 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, who are a top 50 team (No. 31), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Rebels are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Ole Miss is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories, but also tied for the 44th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Ole Miss is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

60-49 over Michigan (No. 31) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 51) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 144) on November 15

58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 241) on November 25

67-54 over Howard (No. 251) on November 18

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' signature victory of the season came against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 16), according to our computer rankings. The Cardinals secured the 81-70 neutral-site win on November 26.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

Louisville has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 16) on November 26

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 80) on November 6

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 83) on November 12

72-63 over Liberty (No. 137) on November 25

77-44 at home over Bucknell (No. 272) on November 19

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG%

10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Collins: 9.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG%

12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG% Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Nina Rickards: 9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG% Sydney Taylor: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Nyla Harris: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG%

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.3 points per game. They're putting up 68.9 points per game to rank 146th in college basketball and are allowing 54.6 per outing to rank 46th in college basketball.

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game, with a +151 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.7 points per game (31st in college basketball) and give up 60.1 per contest (119th in college basketball).

