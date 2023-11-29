How to Watch the Mississippi State vs. Miami (FL) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-0) host the Miami Hurricanes (5-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, victors in five in a row.
Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SECN
Mississippi State vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison
- The Hurricanes put up an average of 71 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 53.1 the Bulldogs allow.
- Miami (FL) is 5-0 when it scores more than 53.1 points.
- Mississippi State's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 71 points.
- The Bulldogs put up 31.4 more points per game (79.8) than the Hurricanes allow (48.4).
- Mississippi State has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 48.4 points.
- Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 79.8 points.
- This season the Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Hurricanes give up.
- The Hurricanes' 48.9 shooting percentage from the field is 13.6 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.
Mississippi State Leaders
- Jerkaila Jordan: 18.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
- Jessika Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%
- Debreasha Powe: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.3 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)
- Lauren Park-Lane: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 AST, 52 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Erynn Barnum: 8 PTS, 47.9 FG%
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Clemson
|W 81-78
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|UAPB
|W 77-68
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Tulsa
|W 102-58
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/29/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|12/11/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
