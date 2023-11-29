Clermont Foot 63 and Montpellier HSC hit the pitch in the only matchup on the Ligue 1 schedule today.

Clermont Foot 63 makes the trip to face Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Montpellier HSC (-105)

Montpellier HSC (-105) Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+300)

Clermont Foot 63 (+300) Draw: (+255)

