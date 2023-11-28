Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Warren County, Mississippi today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Warren County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jackson Prepatory School at Vicksburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Joseph Catholic School at St. Aloysius High School