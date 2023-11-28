Stars vs. Jets November 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson and the Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele will be two of the best players to watch when these squads meet on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.
Stars vs. Jets Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-120)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSWX
Stars Players to Watch
- Joe Pavelski has been vital to Dallas this season, collecting 19 points in 19 games.
- Through 19 games, Robertson has scored six goals and picked up 12 assists.
- Roope Hintz has scored eight goals and added nine assists in 18 games for Dallas.
- Scott Wedgewood (4-1-0) has a 3.0 goals against average and a .916% save percentage (17th in league).
Jets Players to Watch
- Kyle Connor has scored 14 goals (0.7 per game) and collected 10 assists (0.5 per game), averaging 4.1 shots per game and shooting 17.1%. This places him among the leaders for Winnipeg with 24 total points (1.2 per game).
- Scheifele has made a major impact for Winnipeg this season with 23 points (seven goals and 16 assists).
- This season, Joshua Morrissey has scored four goals and contributed 15 assists for Winnipeg, giving him a point total of 19.
- In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has a 2-2-1 record this season, with an .877 save percentage (59th in the league). In 5 games, he has 107 saves, and has conceded 15 goals (3.0 goals against average).
Stars vs. Jets Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|9th
|3.42
|Goals Scored
|3.55
|7th
|12th
|2.95
|Goals Allowed
|2.9
|10th
|16th
|30.8
|Shots
|31.8
|12th
|23rd
|31.8
|Shots Allowed
|28
|6th
|14th
|20.97%
|Power Play %
|19.4%
|20th
|4th
|87.88%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.02%
|28th
